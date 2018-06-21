Planning Commission approves Trout Creek Rec Center expansion

Truckee Planning Commission voted to approve expansion of the Tahoe Donner Trout Creek Recreation center on Tuesday, which will further develop the current fitness center.

The project includes expanding the original building that measures 12,290 square feet an additional 1,439 square feet.

According to Tahoe Donner there has been a long-standing need to renovate and expand the facilities. The project is set to double the available exercise space and provide more room for stretching and other floor-based exercises. An auxiliary classroom will also be added to allow for additional floor space and flexible class scheduling.

"Something does need to be done," said Michael Sullivan of the Tahoe Donner General Planning Committee. "It's fine at 6 in the morning but when it's 5 p.m. there's always people there."

Sullivan said the recreation center is the most popular facility in Tahoe Donner. A plan to expand the building was proposed six years ago but proved to be too expensive. According to Sullivan a more feasible and affordable route was set in place two years ago.

"We did two years of surveys and inspections to see what was going on and what we needed," he said. "The machines are just a little too close together and the rooms are just too crowded."

The Tahoe Donner website outlines three prominent concerns with the current facility: It is over crowded with congestion and exercise equipment; there is not adequate open floor space for stretching; and other floor activities and it is not equipped to accommodate changing fitness needs of patrons such as the interest in spin classes and barbell training.

The project will also include a new multi-purpose room available to Kids Club child care. In addition to the expansion of the fitness center, the project includes renovating the lobby for better weather protection and includes a new reception area. Sullivan said the project should be completed in two years, with construction taking place in increments so the center may remain functional for members.

The planning commission received 11 public comment letters all in support of the project.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. She can be reached at hjones@truckeesun.com or 503-550-2652.