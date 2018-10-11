Police: Man confesses to killing girlfriend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A man is in custody after confessing that he killed his girlfriend, according to police.

Law enforcement learned around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday that Paul Hollingsworth, 60, told a family member that he killed his 70-year-old girlfriend.

Officers responded to a residence in the 3600 block of Aspen Avenue in South Lake Tahoe and forced entry into the home after there was no answer at the door. They found the victim unconscious and not breathing.

She was transported to Barton Memorial Hospital before being flown by Calstar to Renown Medical Center in Reno. She died Wednesday morning.

Hollingsworth is cooperating with investigators, according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. He is currently being held at the El Dorado County jail on charges for murder.

Authorities are not releasing additional details because the investigation is active. The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.

Investigators ask anyone with information related to this case to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.