Principal’s Corner: Change in leadership should be seamless

It has been my pleasure to serve as the principal at Truckee High School for the past five years. Our students, staff, parents, and community have accomplished a great deal together, and I am very proud of the rigorous and diverse programming we offer our students.

Our mission statement at Truckee High School is to inspire, prepare, and empower students for college, career and a purposeful life and that is our focus each day.

I recently received notification from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges that Truckee High School was awarded a six-year accreditation for the self-study and report completed by the staff this spring. This is the highest award a high school can earn as part of the accreditation process and is a direct reflection of the outstanding work underway on our campus.

At Truckee High, we offer the Project Lead the Way curriculum as part of our Career Technical Education Pathways along with 14 Advanced Placement courses through the College Board. We look forward to opening our new science and technology wing this fall that will house our engineering, biomedical and computer pathway courses as well as science, art, math, social studies and the school's TV studio. This summer we will begin construction on the east side of the building to include the new library and administration area.

The arts are an important component of the well-rounded educational experience at Truckee High. Our amazing Truckee High jazz bands finished the school year with superior marks in both the Folsom and Reno festivals and students in our drama club entertained the community with an outstanding performance of the musical "Grease."

We offer a multitude of extracurricular opportunities for our students including 20 clubs and 16 sports. Our Wolverines had some spectacular results this year and represented the Truckee community well. Our NIAA 3A State Champions include our girls soccer team, boys swimming team, and boys baseball team. Zack Haas was the NIAA 3A tennis champion, and Noah Warren and Zack Larson were the NIAA 3A tennis doubles champions. Our volleyball team earned the NIAA State Academic title and our volleyball and girls swimming teams were NIAA 3A state runner-ups.

We are very proud that our very own Mike Mazzie was recently named the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District High School Teacher of the Year. Mike has had a remarkable impact on our academic program as a Social Studies and Computer Science Teacher at Truckee High. Another outstanding teacher, Kirby Reed, was named a 2018 Placer County Teacher Who Makes a Difference and was recognized last month at a county event.

My partner in leading this school has been Assistant Principal Logan Mallonee, and I am thrilled that she has been selected as the new Principal for Truckee High School following my retirement. Her strong leadership is essential in continuing to grow and enhance the academic programs and opening the new buildings here at Truckee High School.

Thank you to the teachers, parents, and community members for all of the positive support during my time at Truckee High School. It has been a fantastic experience.

John Carlson is the principal at Truckee High School.