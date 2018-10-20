Proposed ice pavilion plans continue to solidify

Plans for a full-sized, covered ice rink in Truckee continue to crystalize as Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District voted to select MWA Architects to complete a preliminary design and construction estimate for the Truckee Community Ice Pavilion Project.

"That's big news because, having done the community center and the aquatic center when I was chairmen of the rec district, once you select an architect that gets you to about 30 percent (of the way there)," said the project's Kevin Murphy. "Once you get construction estimates it gets you to about 40 percent … now you're getting closer to shovel ready.

"The biggest impediment right now is the General Plan update for the Town of Truckee, coupled with our current election for town council."

Original plans to expand the current rink on Old Brockway Road and build a steel structure covering it have changed course, and the project is now proposing a new full-sized, covered rink overlooking downtown Truckee and the railyard project.

"We wrote within the specifications looking for architects, we want natural stone, and we want wood," said Murphy. "But it's got to meet this anti-steel building mentality that exists."

Instead of steel, the rink is now planned to primarily make use of natural stone and wood building materials. The ice pavilion is proposed to be regulation size at 200 feet by 85 feet, and will include the installation of dasher boards and glass.

However, in order to construct the new facility, the Town of Truckee would first need to allow the recreation district to move their maintenance facility to the West River Site, followed by the recreation and park district working to guarantee land to be used by the town for a future library or other public facility, as deemed necessary, and then replacing the old ice rink through the town and recreation district and moving it to the new site.

"It's essentially a land agreement with the Town of Truckee and the recreation district where, if the town agrees to a model where the rec district can use the Old Town Corp Yard, and in exchange for that, the rec district says we'll give you a placeholder for the library or whatever facility you feel like you need in the future," said Murphy.

"Then the rec district can move their maintenance yard, and we can put the arena not in the middle of the (Truckee River Regional Park), but overlooking the railyard."

Project developers cited more than 40 different uses for the proposed facility, which will be used year-round, varying from ice skating, hockey and curling, to indoor soccer, roller disco, concerts and farmers markets.

"If you put a stage on the northern side, now you've got a covered venue overlooking the town of Truckee where people can gather and have a lot of fun," said Murphy.

The proposed pavilion will be covered but open on the sides, and could possibly be temporarily fully enclosed for certain events.

"In terms of a financial model, it must be a 12-month facility that maximizes public use, so that the rec district can end up with a facility that's not going to be a drag on their budget," said Murphy. "Because they're the ones that will have to maintain the facility."

Earlier in the year, the project received $50,000 from the recreation and park district, and another $50,000 from the Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District.

The partnership between the two districts marks the first time they have worked together, according to Jenny Fellows of Truckee Community Ice Pavilion Project, helping to move forward plans that have been roughly 20 years in the making.

It's been more than 100 years since Truckee had a covered ice skating rink, according to Murphy, after the town's Ice Palace, near where Cottonwood Restaurant is today, burned down in 1916. And if all goes smoothly, skaters could be on the pavilion's ice for the 2021 season.

"Ice is in our blood up here," Murphy said. "It's who we are, it's in our history. We need to understand that from a winter standpoint it's the things we can do to get us out of the house and the more people who can join us in this journey, the better off we are. We need support."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.