Raley’s construction breaks ground on new grocery in Truckee

Julie Teel, a member of the Raley’s board of directors, speaks to the crowd before helping to break ground on construction.

Hannah Jones/ hjones@sierrasun.com

Raley’s executives broke ground on the new grocery store at Soaring Ranch Wednesday, as a crowd gathered around the construction site.

“This has been a dream to have a store in Truckee,” said Julie Teel, a member of the Raley’s board of directors. “What this store really means is what it will bring to our community.”

Plans for a grocery store at the site have been in the works for years, with development plans first presented to the community in 2005 and a specific plan for the entire area approved by Truckee Town council nearly five years ago.

“We’ve been wanting to be in the Truckee region for decades,” said Mike Teel, owner of the chain of grocery stores.

According to the project plan, Phase 1 would include the construction of a 40,000 square-foot Raley’s with an attached 12,000 square-foot commercial building and a separate 9,250 square-foot commercial building across the parking lot. Phases 2 and 3 would include a 9,000 square-foot commercial building, three additional 8,000 square-foot commercial buildings and 150 multi-family apartment units.

The project is expected to be completed sometime next summer.

Shortly after the Truckee Town Council approved the project, a lawsuit was filed against it. In January, a Nevada County judge ruled in favor of the Town of Truckee and the developers planning to construct the grocery store, JMA Ventures, denying claims that the project would have an adverse effect on the Truckee community.

“I can’t control another delay but I can guarantee one thing: When we open those doors you will no longer wait in line,” said Mike Teel.

The entire Joerger Ranch area, at which the Raley’s will be built, includes four parcels of land at the intersection of Highway 267, Soaring Way and Brockway Road. A specific plan for the 67-acre Joerger Ranch was approved by the Town Council in 2015 and includes mixed uses of land such as commercial spaces and housing.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.