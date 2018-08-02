Red flag warning issued for Tahoe area

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a red flag warning for the area as surrounding fires have continued to grow with reports of 30 to 50 mile per hour winds and critically low humidity.

These conditions put the area at a high risk of a forest fire. The warning will stay active through Saturday evening, according to the weather service.

"The combination of strong gusty winds and low humidity can cause fires to grow extremely quickly in size and intensity before first responders can contain them," the reports reads. "New fires will grow rapidly out of control, in some cases people may not be able to evacuate safely in time should a fire approach. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires."

Air quality conditions that were rated "unhealthy" earlier in the week have since improved, as winds picked up. An air quality alert was issued by the weather service on Monday through Thursday. According to the weather service map updated at 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Tahoe area is no longer under an air quality alert.

Currently there are 18 wildfires burning across the state. The deadliest fire currently burning in the U.S. is the Carr Fire near Redding which has destroyed 1,000 homes as of Thursday. On Wednesday the fire had burned over 125,000 acres and was 35 percent contained, according to Cal Fire. Six people have died from the fire, including two firefighters.

Another large blaze continues to burn near Yosemite National Park.

Recommended Stories For You

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at hjones@sierrasun.com or 503-550-2652.