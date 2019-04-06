Registration open for second Whole Music Camp in Nevada County

The Whole Music Camp is ramping up for year two of their weekend workshop this July 20-21, featuring a roster of talented teachers from Nevada County and an array of string classes, jam sessions, and mountain recreation.

All ages are invited to this family-style workshop hosted at Camp Winthers' 80-acre private campus in Soda Springs.

Saturday's workshop includes breakfast and coffee, a fresh picnic lunch, intensive traditional music instruction in small group classes, and an end-of-camp group jam session.

For campers who choose to stay overnight, they can look forward to a homemade organic dinner on Saturday night and our second annual Whole Music Camp storytelling slam, plus ample free time in the evening for hiking, musical jams, a campfire, and more.

"For anyone seeking an open, accepting, and instructive place to play traditional music together and improve your skills, we invite you to join us at camp," said Director Amie Ferrier. "There's a place for everyone in our program. You'll connect with teachers who will meet you at your ability level and are involved simply for the love of playing music."

The Whole Music Camp offers a blend of technical instruction and ear training, and welcomes anyone with a basic proficiency to join. Enrollment is open on their website, wholemusiccamp.com, and camp runs July 20-21, 2019. Cost of the camp is $90 for the Saturday workshop, and $120 for the workshop and overnight dinner.