Roadwork on I-80 begins Wednesday in Truckee

Road improvements on Interstate 80 from the Troy Undercrossing to Donner Pass Road in Truckee will begin Wednesday causing intermittent shoulder and lane closures.

The project will repair 14 miles of damaged roadways addressing rutting caused by heavy trucks traveling with chains during winter storms. A polyester concrete inlay will be applied to the roads with lines repainted in affected areas. According to a Caltrans press release, daily traffic movement over Donner Summit includes 30,000 passenger vehicles and 6,200 commercial vehicles, wearing down the road overtime.

Lane and shoulder closures will take place primarily at night through Sept. 1.

In the westbound lanes, closures will take place from:

9 p.m Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday

3 p.m. through 9 a.m. Monday through Wednesday

3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday

5 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday

In the eastbound lanes, closures will take place from:

9 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday

6 p.m. through noon Monday through Wednesday

6 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday

7 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday

Full ramp closures may also take place 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Lane and shoulder closures will still be permitted Sept. 3 through June 30, 2020.

The $7.5 million project will be supported through $5 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

