Rural County Representatives of California launches 3rd annual photo contest

The Rural County Representatives of California announced the launch of its Rural County Photo Contest for 2019. The third annual contest invites amateur photographers to capture life in rural California by showcasing the beautiful, vibrant imagery found in RCRC’s 36 member counties.

The RCRC Rural County Photo Contest was created to promote tourism and local economic development through showcasing the beautiful landscape, scenery, activities, history, and charm of RCRC’s member counties.

The RCRC Rural County Photo contest runs through July 31 2019, and the winner will have their image displayed during RCRC’s Annual Meeting taking place September 25-27 in El Dorado County. Photo entries should be sent to photocontest@rcrcnet.org. All entries must include:

Location where the photo was taken, including the county in which it was taken; and,

Photographer’s full name and email address.

Full contest details, including instructions for submission, can be accessed here.

To learn more about RCRC, visit rcrcnet.org and follow @RuralCounties on Twitter.

Source: Rural County Representatives of California