Saturday sale supports Truckee Veterans Memorial Building work

This weekend Hillock has organized a Labor Day yard sale to benefit the building. Donations can be dropped off at the building between noon and 7 p.m. Friday. The sale will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to sell personal items at the sale for a $20 fee.

While driving through Truckee on Interstate 80, motorists might spot a historical building dedicated in 1941 to local Veterans of World War I.

Perched atop High Street in downtown sits the Veterans Memorial Building, which according to Matt Hillock, a U.S. Army Veteran, has seen better days.

This weekend Hillock has organized a Labor Day yard sale to benefit the building. Donations can be dropped off at the building between noon and 7 p.m. Friday. The sale will take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to sell personal items at the sale for a $20 fee.

Since taking over as commander for the American Legion Truckee Chapter in May, Hillock has put in place plans to renovate the building which he says "is the most under-utilized asset in town."

"It's supposed to be a community building," he said. "It's vital that we all work together to preserve the history and promote it."

Currently, the building is in violation of defensible space laws requiring the removal of dried brush and debris. According to Hillock, tree care company Hall Tree has volunteered its services to help remove the brush, with Truckee Rents donating the tools to do so. Hall Tree has also agreed to help Hillock hang lights on a tree that sits alongside the building for the holidays. A local paving company has offered to repave a dirt lot across from the building.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's one of the most visible properties in Truckee and the one that needs the most help," said Hillock. "There are people here that will just go above and beyond to pay tribute to people that have served the country. That's what I want that property to recognize."

Hillock served two years in Afghanistan in the Army Infantry, 10th Mountain Division, shortly after the Sept. 11 attacks. After moving to Lake Tahoe he became involved in Truckee's American Legion Chapter. Around 25 veterans are involved in the local chapter, a majority of which served in Vietnam.

"It's a lot of Vietnam vets and they're getting older," he said noting that they may not have the energy to do the work he has planned.

The building is currently owned by the Truckee Donner Recreation & Park District. In 2013 the Friends of the Truckee Veterans Memorial Building was formed to help ensure the building's preservation.

While Hillock is dedicated to restoring the building, it's an unpaid position requiring Hillock to volunteer his time. "I invite local companies and community members to offer suggestions or services," he said. "I can only do so much."

Hillock is currently trying to connect with local designers and architects to draw up plans for future building modifications including the installation of a memorial for local veterans.

"I want to ensure that property is used to its full potential," he said.

Email Hillock at matthillock@hotmail.com for more information on the sale and building.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.