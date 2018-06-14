Sierra, Central Valley youth lobby congress for climate action

Members from seven Sierra and Central Valley chapters of Citizens' Climate Lobby just returned from the group's 9th Annual International Conference and Lobby Day in Washington, D.C., where they and more than 1,000 citizen volunteers lobbied Congress to enact policies to reduce the heat-trapping pollution warming our planet, according to a release.

The Tuckers, a family of four from Truckee attended. Sadie Tucker, 14, said of their experience, "I lobbied my Congressman Tom McClintock to take action on climate change because some of my favorite things to do in the winter are to compete in biathlon (where you Nordic ski and shoot targets) and to play pond hockey. If the climate continues to warm, I won't be able to do either of those things …"

Following two days of informational sessions and training, Citizens' Climate Lobby advocates like Chico State engineering student Angelica Rodriguez went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for meetings with the offices of Sens. Diane Feinstein and Kamala Harris and House members LaMalfa, McClintock, Matsui, Bera, McNerney, Denham, Costa, Valadao, and Nunes.

"To tip the scale in the First District we need to demonstrate that climate change has implications that relate to my Congressman's interests, such as national security and veterans' affairs," Ridriguez said.

For more information, go to https://citizensclimatelobby.org/2018-conference.

Source: North Tahoe Citizens' Climate Lobby