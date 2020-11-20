Sierra Community House offers Thanksgiving drive-thru food distributions

Sierra Community House offers two special drive-through food distribution programs for the Thanksgiving holiday. Food assistance bags will include a turkey and fixings. Services are free and everyone is welcome. You can register on site; no qualifying documentation required.

Truckee: Tuesday, Nov. 24 at Sierra College (11001 College Trail), from 4 to 5 p.m.

Incline Village: Thursday, Nov. 19 at The Village Church (736 McCourry Blvd), from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Sierra Community House in partnership with Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe is offering “Let’s Talk Turkey” Thanksgiving Food Distributions and The Club’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Club to Kings Beach.

Kings Beach: Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Boys and Girls Club (8125 Steelhead Ave), from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Sierra Community House offers weekly drive- through food assistance distribution.

Truckee: every Tuesday at Sierra College (11001 College Trail), from 4 to 5 p.m.

Incline Village: every Thursday at Village Church (736 McCourry Blvd), from 2:30- 3:30 p.m.

For public health and safety, we are unable to accommodate walk-ups. If you need an alternative way to access food assistance, please call 775-545-0483 or email food@sierracommunityhouse.org.

Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, Sierra Community House’s Hunger Relief Program, formerly Project MANA, served approximately 180 families per week through various food assistance programs in Incline Village, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, and Truckee. Since March 2020, food assistance services have increased by 200%. At the peak of the crisis, the Hunger Relief Program served more than 600 families in the North Tahoe-Truckee region. Currently, we are serving over 500 families weekly through home delivery and drive-through food distribution programs. With the help of over 100 volunteers this has been made possible. We greatly appreciate the support of the community.

We need food packing volunteers and delivery drivers at our food distribution sites in Truckee and Incline Village. Please contact our Volunteer Coordinator at mislas@sierracommunityhouse.org for to learn more.

Sierra Community House provides critical services to our community, including legal assistance, crisis intervention, and family support. Learn more at http://www.sierracommunityhouse.org. To make an appointment, please call 530-546-0952. For immediate help, please call our 24/7 Helpline 1-800-736-1060.

