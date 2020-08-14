Sierra Nevada Alliance Virtual Conference set for Sept. 10-11

Sierra Nevada Alliance’s 2020 virtual conference will take place on Sept. 10-11. The theme of this year’s conference is a “2020 Vision for the Sierra Nevada.”

The conference features panels and workshops led by Sierra conservation leaders. This year’s keynote speaker is Beth Pratt, California regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation.

The conference schedule and registration can be found at sierranevadaalliance.org. Conference tickets cost $30 per day and $50 for the two-day conference. Registrants will receive a detailed conference agenda with log-in information for each Zoom conference session, prior to the first day of the conference.

For more information, email Sara at sara.monson@sierranevadaalliance.org.

Source: Sierra Nevada Alliance