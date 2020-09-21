Sierra roadwork schedule (Sept. 21-26)

Sierra Roadwork Schedule for Sept. 21-26:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $42.4 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical and drainage work, roadway excavation, and curb and sidewalk work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Bell Road: Motorists may expect lane closures on the local cross street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for PG&E utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to Linton Lane: Construction began July 27 on a $3.8 million safety improvement project on State Route 49 near Wolf Road and Combie Road. Caltrans is constructing a northbound and southbound acceleration lane and adding other safety and operational improvement elements. Work will primarily be performed along shoulders behind concrete barriers, with minimal impacts to traffic.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Wolf Road/Combie Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Court to Wolf Road/Combie Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Monday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Yuba Pass Road to Vista Point: Construction began August 10 on a $3.7 million project to widen shoulders and improve the superelevation of the highway to reduce collisions. Motorists may expect around the clock traffic control with automatic traffic signals located at each end of the construction zone. Completion is expected mid-November 2020.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) between Alta and Floriston: A $6.6 million structure maintenance project will replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Union Mills Bridge Overcrossing to the Hinton Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Truckee River Bridge in Floriston: Motorists may expect full ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work. Westbound motorists may also expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) between Baxter and Blue Canyon: A $3.5 million project will replace existing concrete slabs that have deteriorated and cracked. Individual slab replacement provides a smoother ride for motorists and extends the life of the interstate.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Blue Canyon to Baxter: Motorists may expect around the clock, intermittent lane closures from 4 p.m. Monday through 10:30 p.m. Friday for slab replacement and concrete work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Baxter: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Tuesday for concrete work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) at various locations from Cisco Grove to Soda Springs: An $11.3 million project to repair and fortify the existing I-80 shoulders and embankments to minimize future maintenance repair and prevent further damage to the existing roadway caused by melting snow and snow plow activities. New concrete gutters are also being installed along the project route.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for pavement work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Rainbow to Kingvale: Eastbound motorists may expect right shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to noon Friday for landscape work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Soda Springs to Kingvale: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for shoulder work and roadway excavation. Eastbound motorists may expect an around the clock #2 lane and shoulder closure from 6 a.m. Monday through noon Friday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: An $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to the Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closure from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to You Bet Road: A $27.1 million safety improvement project will realign several curves, widen shoulders, add a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improve the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Maple Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Drive to Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the State Route 174 junction: Eastbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday for a striping operation.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Dorsey Drive: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control on the local cross street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Dry Creek Road: Northbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Saturday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Oak Tree Road to Moonshine Road: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Rocky Rest Campground to Ladies Canyon: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Sacramento/Placer Counties) from Madison Avenue to Cirby Way: Eastbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Sacramento Counties) from Newcastle Road to Madison Avenue: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday through Tuesday for a sweeping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80/State Route 49 separation: Westbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Weimar Cross Road: Westbound motorists may expect a #2 lane and shoulder closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday, and 8 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Saturday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Lake Interchange to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists may expect lane and ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the CHP Donner Pass Inspection Facility to the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Overland Trail to Hirschdale Road: Motorists may intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for a striping operation.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists may expect intermittent, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) from the Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 separation to Brockway Road/Soaring Way: Motorists may expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for pavement repair.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road: Northbound motorists may expect a long-term shoulder closure through September 2020 for sidewalk work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/