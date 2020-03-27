Sierra Senior Services sees uptick in senior meal delivery

The community’s most vulnerable members are under added stress from California’s stay-at-home order, often isolated from friends and family while options for food and other services are limited.

With the elderly population having a much higher risk of serious complications from the coronavirus, many have chosen to remain home, and have been, in part, depending on volunteer work done by Sierra Senior Services.

“We can provide a hot meal at midday to anyone over 60 who needs that,” said Executive Director Sharon Romack.

The nonprofit organization provides home-delivered meals to seniors living in the Truckee and North Tahoe areas. A $5 contribution for each meal is requested.

Since the beginning of the month, Romack said Sierra Senior Services has seen an uptick in individuals, ages 60 and over, signing up for its home-delivered meal service, as many of the area’s elderly population look to shelter in place during the outbreak.

Romack said the nonprofit has seen a jump of roughly 15% in calls since the beginning of the month, and they expect that number to grow in the coming weeks.

“We’re a small operation,” said Romack. “There’s been tremendous response from our volunteers that do the driving and distributing. We’re doing everything possible to get the meals out.”

Currently, Romack said Sierra Senior Services has enough volunteer drivers to deliver meals, but if demand continues to increase, the organization will begin looking to bring on more volunteers.

The service also only accepts commercial food donations, but will take monetary donations from the community through its website at http://www.SierraSeniors.org. Sierra Senior Services serves the entire Truckee area, Kings Beach, Tahoe City, the West Shore, Incline Village, and Crystal Bay.

Senior-only hours

Aside from Sierra Senior Services, many local grocery stores have adjusted hours to accommodate elderly and high-risk individuals.

Safeway has hours for seniors, expecting mothers, and immune comprised individuals every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Save Mart is also offering special hours for seniors and those with compromised health, which run Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. New Moon Natural Foods is offering online ordering and curbside pickup. The store also has senior only hours every morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The Glenshire General Store is also offering a contact-less, curbside pickup option for high-risk individuals.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.