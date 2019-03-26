Sierra Sun staffers among finalists for California Journalism Awards

Sierra Sun staff writers Hannah Jones and Justin Scacco are both finalists for California Journalism Awards, the California News Publishers Association announced.

Jones is a finalist for an award for Coverage of Local Government. Her story "Campaign concerns: Truckee Airport directors question large donations to fellow directors," reported on a controversy raised with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District board over campaign finance disclosures in late October, just ahead of the 2018 election of board members.

Two board members said they were concerned with the appearance of a conflict of interest due to the timing of two large donations to a pair of incumbent board members by the owner of an aviation company that had business with the district. Earlier this month, the topic was raised again for discussion of a potential new disclosure policy among board members.

Scacco is a finalist in the best Sports Feature Story category for his work on "'How fast can I go?' Hall of Fame welcomes speed skiing legend Steve McKinney." McKinney, an iconic figure in Lake Tahoe skiing, was inducted into the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame.

McKinney died the night of Nov. 10, 1990, when he pulled his car over to the side of the road to catch some sleep during a trip to San Francisco from Southern California. While in the back seat, a drunk driver veered off the road and struck his vehicle. He was 37 years old.

Jones and Scacco are finalists in the Weekly Division of newspapers in similar circulation size. Winners of all divisions and categories will be announced May 4 in Long Beach, as part of the awards program's gala.