Sight Night puts focus on giving in North Tahoe

Since 2007, the Gogain Group of Dickson Realty has spearheaded an annual drive, created by Donna Gogain, to collect used eyewear for needy people worldwide.

Used glasses and sunglasses are collected during the month of October, culminating on Halloween … thus the name "Sight Night."

The glasses are collected at Truckee and Lake Tahoe locations and then donated to local Truckee Lions Club International. Those glasses are then added to those collected by the Lions Clubs and sent for processing to their worldwide distribution center. It is there that the glasses are refurbished, cleaned, and lovingly sent to needy people throughout the world.

"Although drop-off locations are limited, those people, organizations, and stores have enthusiastically supported us throughout the years and have generously contributed both their time and their precious 'shelf space' for this cause," a news release states.

The Gogain Group will be accepting donations throughout the month of October at the following drop-off locations in Tahoe Donner, Truckee, Squaw Valley and Kings Beach:

Dickson Realty, main office, 11836 Donner Pass Road (corner of Northwoods & Donner Pass Road)

Dickson Realty, Donner Lake, 15947 South Shore Drive (across from West End Beach)

Tahoe Donner's Trout Creek Recreation Center, 12790 Northwoods Blvd.

Alice's Mountain Market, The Village in Squaw Valley

Placer County Library, Kings Beach, 301 Secline St.

For more information on this program, please visit http://www.onesight.org or, to contact the Gogain Group directly, call Donna or Leon Gogain at 530-448-4781.