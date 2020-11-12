Single-vehicle accident on I-80 results in fatality

An single-vehicle accident on Interstate 80, near Soda Springs, resulted in a fatality around 5:05 a.m. Thursday.

California Highway Patrol Officer Carlos Perez said the Nevada County Coroner was still in the process of identifying the driver, described as “a man in his 60s”, and notifying next of kin as of Thursday morning.

He said the driver was traveling westbound approaching Soda Springs, and “veered off to the right” before going sharply back to the left across all lanes, ultimately resulting in a rollover into a center-divide area of the roadway. Perez said the driver was then ejected after the vehicle collided with a large stone, resulting in “major blunt trauma.”

There were no additional passengers in the vehicle.

Passerby from the eastbound lane called in and alerted California Highway Patrol of the incident, said Perez, because the vehicle’s headlights were turned in that direction and visible from between the lanes. He said the vehicle was a sedan.

Perez said there is an ongoing investigation regarding whether the accident was a result of a medical incident, substance use, or otherwise. He said officers who responded to the scene did not find indication at the time that the accident was substance-related, but that a final determination is still pending.

Perez said that, due to factors such as a lack of separation or railing in parts of this roadway, this type of accident is more likely to occur in harsher weather conditions.

“Right now … there’s no snow in the roadway. We get a lot of (collisions) during the snow time, but right now there wasn’t really anything on the road that would have caused that,” he said.

