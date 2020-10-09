Soroptimist Club offers grants to local women

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner has $2,000 available to local women who are parents, head of household and want additional training or education. To apply, visit bit.ly/LYDA-apply or contact Brenda Stark at bstark28@gmail.com. The application deadline is Nov. 15.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream award has been helping women around the world since 1972 and has distributed about $30 million to almost 20,000 women worldwide.

“We are proud to empower women to improve their career opportunities with this grant, which can be used for anything the winner needs, such as tuition or childcare, to help her achieve her goals,” said Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner President Patti Conk. “We encourage all qualified women to apply. If living outside the Truckee/North Tahoe area your application will be automatically submitted to a club near you.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner holds monthly club meetings on the second Thursday of each month at noon. All women are invited to join as a guest by emailing info@SITD.info. For more information, go to http://www.SITD.info or contact Patti Conk, president, at 973-771-8777. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosts the “Oldest and Best” Wine tasting and Restaurant Faire each year, on the first Saturday of June and Soroptishop, a craft fair for shopping, featuring local artisans, in November.

Soroptimist (soroptimist.org) is an international volunteer service organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner (www.SITD.info) is a 501(c)(3) organization.

