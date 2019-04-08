Soroptimists give $3,600 in scholarships, honor women for Truckee service

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosted its annual Celebration of Women at the Community Arts Center in March with over 60 community members in attendance.

Four women and one high school girl were honored.

"These honorees are remarkable women who inspire us to give more to our community and have the courage to overcome obstacles that we face," Soroptimist President-Elect Pati Johnson said.

Three Live Your Dream awards were given (to women who are head of household pursing higher education):

Mariela Bolanos is pursuing a degree in special education at Western Nevada College. She has worked for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District for the past 11 years as a paraprofessional. Her career goal is to become a teacher. She is the mother of four children. She received $1,500.

Adela Ortiz is a junior at UCLA (currently on the Dean's List). She is completing her bachelor's degree in sociology and plans to go to law school. Her future ambitions include making Truckee an even more vanguard community particularly for vulnerable women. She received $750.

Brandi Dalton is majoring in psychology and is completing her third semester at Sierra College. Her career goal is to be a child psychologist. She is the proud mother of 16 and 17 year old sons. She received $750.

The Violet Richardson Award is given to a high school girl who volunteers in the community and that was awarded to Megan Dalicandro. She inspired the Soroptomists with her volunteer efforts for suicide prevention and as a Renown Hospital volunteer. She received $300 for herself and $300 for the nonprofit of her choice.

A Woman of Distinction award is presented to a strong and compassionate woman who through her professional and personal efforts is making an extraordinary difference in the lives of women and girls. Alison Schwedner accepted the award after a moving tribute from River Coyote, last year's winner.

Source: Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner