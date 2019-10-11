State legislation to impact Truckee’s housing, land issues

Legislation that could significantly impact housing and land issues in Truckee has either been passed, sits on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk or is working its way through the State Senate, according to Emanuels Jones and Associates, a lobbying firm contracted by the Town of Truckee.

Newsom in late August signed Assembly Bill 670, created and sponsored by the Town of Truckee, which forbids Homeowners Associations from prohibiting secondary units.

“We know that workforce housing is an issue and we’re hoping that the addition of accessory dwelling units will relieve some of those issues,” said David Jones of Emanuels Jones and Associates.

Currently awaiting the governor’s signature is Senate Bill 5, which establishes a state partnership with cities and counties to provide ongoing, sustainable funding to subsidize affordable housing.

“This is really the financial key to a lot of the affordable housing discussions,” said Kyra Emanuels Ross, of Emanuels Jones and Associates. “It gives us a tool for financing.”

Senate Bill 50, which Jones said would have made “sweeping changes to land use authority within a half mile of a transit stop” was sidelined until next year. “Any place that there was heavy rail there could theoretically be five story buildings without any local control or discussion,” he said.

Last year, Proposition 68 was approved by 56 percent of California voters, authorizing the state to borrow $4.1 billion for investments in water conservation projects, land conservation and outdoor recreation.

“We’re anticipating a lot of opportunities for Truckee for trails, water parks and those kinds of programs,” said Jones.

The final $215 billion state budget included significant funding for housing infrastructure for local government, Jones said. It included $2 billion to help with homelessness and housing needs and $300 million for disaster preparedness, including wildfires, floods, mudslides and earthquakes.

Just over 2,500 bills were introduced this year and 1,037 made it to Newsom’s desk.

“He was especially generous in the areas of homeless funding and affordable housing,” Jones said, noting the budget presented in January was “for the most part good for local governments.”

“It seems to me that local governments were the favorite pinata to the last administration because they could take away your local control without costing the state a lot of money,” said Jones. “This session most of the intrusions to local control were either stopped significantly, scaled back or made into two-year bills.”

