Storm delivers more than a foot of snow to Tahoe ski resorts

Ski resort snow totals Boreal Mountain California - 21” Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe - 20” Homewood Mountain Resort - 19” Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows - 18” Northstar California Resort - 18” Tahoe Donner - 15” Diamond Peak Ski Resort - 12” Heavenly Mountain Resort - 11” *Storm totals are as of Wednesday morning

This week’s storm caused havoc on Sierra Nevada roadways, resulting in closures and chain controls throughout the region.

While snowfall impacted one of the biggest travel holidays of the season, it also marks the first significant winter storm of the season for the area’s ski resorts.

With several resorts beginning operations this week, or looking to open up more terrain, the roughly foot and a half of fresh snow that most mountains received should benefit ski areas heading into the 2019-20 season.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received 18 inches of snow at both mountains, Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Squaw plans to begin spinning its Exhibition lift today for the first time this season.

Northstar California Resort reported 18 inches of new snow as well, and is slated to open for the season on Friday.

Most of the resorts on Donner Summit have yet to post snow totals, but Boreal Mountain California, which opened last weekend, reported 21 inches of new snow — the most in the Truckee-Tahoe area.

Near Truckee, Tahoe Donner reported 15 inches of fresh snow.

Along the West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort said it received 19 inches of snow. In South Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort opened for the season with 11 inches of fresh snow. Near Incline Village, Diamond Peak Ski Resort said it had a foot of snow come down. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reported 16 to 20 inches of snow on its mountain.

Snow is expected to continue coming down in the Sierra Nevada through the weekend. An additional 10 to 18 inches is forecast to fall at elevations above 7,000 between this morning and Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno, while lower elevations could gain another 5 to 10 inches of snow.

“Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” said the weather service in its winter storm warning for the area. “If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry tire chains, an emergency kit with extra food, water and proper clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”

*Storm totals are as of Wednesday morning

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.