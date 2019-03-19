Storms return to Truckee-Tahoe this week

Stormy weather will return to the Truckee-Tahoe area this week, bringing a mix of rain and snow to lower elevations around the region.

Locations above 7,000 feet are forecast to receive up to 8 inches of snow by noon tomorrow.

"Active weather pattern returns Tuesday night as low pressure moves into the region," said the National Weather Service Office in Reno in a statement. "The is a much weaker storm than others we have seen this season."

Snow is forecast to begin falling Tuesday night at areas above 7,500 feet, according to the weather service, with snow levels expected to drop to around 6,000 feet by the morning. Truckee and Lake Tahoe are forecast to receive up to 2 inches of snow by noon Wednesday, while areas above 7,000 feet are expected to be hit with 4-8 inches of snow. Snow and rain showers are forecast to continue through Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning,

"Anyone with travel plans over the Sierra passes Wednesday morning or Thursday morning should prepare for the potential for slow downs and chain controls," said the weather service. "Road conditions during daylight hours on Wednesday will likely improve drastically."

The California Department of Transportation said chain controls may be in place beginning late Tuesday. For latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Temperatures in the area today are forecast to hit 55 degrees for a daytime high. The rest of the week will have daytime highs in the low 40s.

There will be another chance of snow and rain beginning Friday night, according to the weather service, which forecast another possible 4 inches of snow at higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada by Saturday afternoon.

The weather should brighten on Sunday with a daytime high of 47 degrees and light breezes. Going into next week, the area is forecast to be hit with another storm, which will bring snow and rain showers to the region.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.