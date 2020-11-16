Stormy weather on its way to Nevada County

A “significant” winter storm is expected to hit Nevada County today, prompting warnings from the National Weather Service and PG&E.

The dry weather locals enjoyed Sunday and Monday was a short-lived phenomenon, the weather service said in a Monday press release. Today will bring widespread rain and high elevation mountain snow to the region, with the bulk of the precipitation expected to fall through Tuesday night, with showers then lingering through Thursday.

Drier weather is anticipated following the storm, the weather service said, with the next best chance for precipitation looking to be early next week.

A winter storm watch and high wind warning are in effect for the Truckee area from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy, wet snow is possible above 6,500 feet, and the area could see total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches between 6,500 and 7,000 feet, with 12 to 18 inches above 7,000 feet, the weather service stated. The peak snowfall rates will likely be late Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph today, with over 100 mph for exposed Sierra ridges, before decreasing by evening.

In Truckee, there is a 40% chance of rain after 10 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said, with the snow level at 6,800 feet and wind at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. By tonight, there is a 100% chance of rain with the snow level at 7,000 feet.

More rain is predicted for Wednesday, with new precipitation amounts between a quarter- and half-inch possible. The snow level could lower to 6,100 feet after midnight.

Travel could be difficult for area roadways, especially over passes, the weather service warned. Strong winds could cause tree damage with blowing snow possibly reducing visibility this evening. If traveling, consider alternate plans, and remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing.

