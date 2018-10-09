Students celebrate Truckee High West Wing completion

Truckee High School celebrated the completion of the West Wing which houses all the career technical pathways labs and classrooms.

"When the building first opened on the first day of school, students were smiling and admiring the new environment," Brian Wolfe, a Truckee High student, said in a speech during a dedication ceremony.

"Today students, including myself, benefit from the new building in a variety of ways whether its taking advantage of state of the art science lab in AP physics, developing new mechanical parts on 3D printers in introduction to engineering design or utilizing the latest technology in every classroom," he said. "The improvements made have brought new light into the school."

Wolf continued by thanking the community members for voting yes on Measure U in November of 2014 which funded projects across the district including renovations at Truckee Elementary School, Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School.

"The buildings and programs you have voted for have significantly impacted the educational experience of myself and my fellow peers," Wolfe said.

"The students feel very valued because In the past couple years the staff has been asking for input of what we wanted here," said student Annika Thayer during the ceremony. "Students feel a lot more comfortable and it really helps them learn."

The wing will house a new science, engineering, media, art and fabrication lab. It will also be home to the new Gone Boarding program which allows students to design and construct snowboards, skateboards and surfboards. The classes will incorporate technical skills such as science, drafting, engineering, math, and business skills, according to Kelli Twomey, coordinator of parent and community relations for the school district.

"What our kids are being exposed to is just out of this world," said Twomey. "And I think the community would like to know that that's where their money is going."

She said the next construction phase at the high school will include a new library and administration area, a larger band area, new counseling space, and modernization of the girls' locker room.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. She can be reached at hjones@truckeesun.com or 503-550-2652.