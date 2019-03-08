Sun snaphots: Choo choo!
March 8, 2019
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun's "Sun Snapshots" to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.
