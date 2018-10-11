Sun Snapshots: Fun in the water
October 11, 2018
SUBMIT A PHOTO
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to the Sierra Sun's "Sun Snapshots" to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
Submissions may also be used at SierraSun.com and the Sierra Sun Facebook page.
Trending In: Local
- Developers plan workforce housing in downtown Truckee
- Students celebrate Truckee High West Wing completion
- Police: Man confesses to killing girlfriend
- Placer County Court rules against Squaw Valley case seeking to sanction Sierra Watch
- Truckee Town Council candidates address housing, development, and cannabis