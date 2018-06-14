Sun Snapshots: Join the fun, send your shots to photos@SierraSun.com
June 14, 2018
Have you captured the faces, places and events of our community? Need help finding a lost pet?
Then submit your photos to the Truckee Sun's "Sun Snapshots" to be published in our print and online editions. Send photos (and/or videos) to photos@sierrasun.com, or post photos on social media using #SunSnapshots.
Submissions may also be used at TruckeeSun.com and the Truckee Sun Facebook page.
