Swift Communications, owner of The Union, sells four Nevada newspapers

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Swift Communications announced Thursday that Pacific Publishing Company purchased the assets of four of the Sierra Nevada Media Group publications: Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, Lahontan Valley News and Northern Nevada Business View.

Pacific Publishing Company is a family owned company with operations in Washington and Nevada, doing business in the Silver State as Nevada News Group.

Swift’s Lake Tahoe-based publication, the Tahoe Daily Tribune in South Lake Tahoe, is not included in this sale. It will remain part of Swift, managed as part of Nevada County Publishing Co., Grass Valley, which publishes The Union in western Nevada County and the Sierra Sun in Truckee. Press Works Ink, Swift’s printing business in Carson City, is also not included in the sale. It, too, will remain part of Swift.

Swift Communications believes this transfer of ownership is in the best long-term interest of Swift Communications, the Nevada publications and the communities they serve, and the great people who live and work there.

“The ownership change will provide the opportunity for sustainability of the products and services offered in the region as the teams at Pacific Publishing and Nevada News Group bring many years of experience and success coupled with a deep commitment to local, community journalism,” said Bill Waters, chairman and CEO, Swift Communications, Inc.

Waters continued: “I thank our colleagues and longtime friends at Nevada Appeal, The Record-Courier, Lahontan Valley News and Northern Nevada Business View. Their contributions have helped make these publications valued resources within Northern Nevada.”

Nevada News Group is offering employment to those individuals working at these publications. Swift Communications will continue to provide shared services to the operations in areas such as systems and website support, digital fulfillment services, advertising billing, office leases, and more to help ensure a successful transition and uninterrupted service to the customers and community.

Peter Bernhard, owner and CEO of Pacific Publishing, made the announcement to staff in a Thursday morning meeting.

“As with any business change of ownership, employees, readers, and the business community are concerned about what comes next.” Bernhard said. “I am pleased that we were able to structure a deal in a way that allows us to keep what I see as a very high-quality group of individuals dedicated to their mission. We have a great group of print publications, strong and active websites, the largest news gathering operation in northern Nevada, and the software and publishing tools to keep us competitive and relevant in today’s media fractured environment.”

“The Swift organization, owners of Sierra Nevada Media Group, is a first-class publishing company with great media assets in a number of states,” Bernhard continued. “Our publishing footprints dovetail nicely with one another and combining the operations always made sense from a publishing perspective. In our discussion it was somewhat a matter of which company was going to be the acquirer. I feel lucky that our organization will be the ones to continue to publish these fine newspapers and magazines.”