Tahoe Blue Vodka earns 2019 top honors

Tahoe Blue Vodka has received top honors in the 2019 SUNSET International Spirit Competition, earning Best of Class, Gold, 92 Points in the sugarcane vodka category.

The nod comes on the heels of Tahoe Blue Vodka accelerating to become the fastest-growing vodka brand in California.

“This is a tremendous acknowledgement for a vodka that I sold out of the back of my car less than seven years ago,” said Matt Levitt, Tahoe Spirits CEO. “We believe deeply in the high quality and distinct taste of our product, so to have Tahoe Blue Vodka recognized by such an influential competition is a huge honor and nod to our brand.”

Founded in 2012, Tahoe Blue Vodka, which is owned by South Lake Tahoe-based Tahoe Spirits, Inc., is known for its distinctly clean taste and smooth finish – a result of combining Lake Tahoe sourced water and for their unique process of distilling three vodkas separately, then blending together.

The craft vodka brand is also committed to giving back, having donated more than $100,000 from its proceeds to Lake Tahoe based conservation efforts its conception.

SUNSET Magazine launched the SUNSET International Spirit Competition this past August, making it an addition to the international wine competition they have sponsored since 2012. The panel of judges for SUNSET International Spirit Competition include influential media members, successful distillers, large volume buyers and other professionals from the spirits industry.