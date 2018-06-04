Tahoe City playground brought back to life by volunteers

With the help of volunteers and donated materials from Sherwin-Williams paint supply in Tahoe City, the playground structures at Tahoe Community Nursery School were once again plastered with vibrant colors and designs on Friday.

"We heard about this project, and we wanted to get more involved in the community," said Justin Taylor, a Sherwin Williams employee who organized the event. "We're really happy to be here."

Taylor said he visited the site the night before to power wash and scrape the structures and prepare them for the paint job the next day.

Employees donated their time and 25 gallons of paint to help with the renovation of a castle, jungle gym and playhouse. Around 10 volunteers including those from the school showed up to help with the job.

"It's amazing that they decided to do this," said Shannon Hansen whose daughter, Gianna, is currently enrolled at the school.

Hansen said that without the help of the community to volunteer and fund projects like this, the school would not be able to provide so much money in scholarships to the students.

"Because they get so much support from the community were able to take advantage of the scholarships," she said. "It made a huge difference for us to be able to have her here."

"We try and keep our tuition very reasonable to encourage a diverse group of families to be able send their kids to our school," said Aaron Gaines, who has taught at the school for the past year. "As a result we rely on families and companies like Sherwin-Williams to keep us going."

The volunteers stayed for over two hours sanding, staining and repainting the structures that will brighten up the school's backyard.

"We've always been the kind of place where we like to get dirty. We embrace the Tahoe way," said Gaines. "This playground is perfect for us. It's messy and dirty and fun."

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com