Tahoe City Public Utility District board seats up for election

The Tahoe City Public Utility District will be conduct a consolidated general election with the Placer County Elections Department on Nov. 6, with two board seats up for election.

The district is governed by a five-member board, elected by popular vote of the general public who reside within the district boundaries. Each board member serves a four-year term and anyone interested in running for a seat on the board must be a registered voter within the district.

Board members receive district medical, dental, vision benefits, and in accordance with Section 16002 of the Public Utility District Act, receive a $400 per month stipend. Board meetings are held on the third Friday of the month at 8:30 a.m. in the district board room located at 221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City.

The filing period begins 9 a.m. July 16 and ends 5 p.m. Aug. 10.

Declaration of Candidacy papers are available at the Placer County Clerk-Recorder's office located at 2954 Richardson Avenue, in Auburn or at the Customs House Building located at 775 N. Lake Blvd., Tahoe City, Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning July 16.

Visit http://www.tcpud.org or contact Terri Viehmann, district clerk at 530-580-6052 for information.