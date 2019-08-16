Tahoe City’s Fanny Bridge construction delayed

The westerly roundabout is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Placer County

TAHOE CITY — The construction of two new roundabouts and a new bridge over the Truckee River in Tahoe City will be completed this fall, but the rebuild of Fanny Bridge will be delayed until further notice.

According to Peter Kraatz, deputy director of public works for Placer County, claims are being filed by the contractor against the federal government and must be resolved before construction of the bridge begins. Kraatz said the federal government has decided to divide the original contract up and finish what has already been started — the two roundabouts and the new Truckee River Bridge — which will become the new junction between California State Route 89 and Nevada State Route 28.

One roundabout will be constructed on the north side of the Truckee River with outlets onto the new bridge and West River Street. Another roundabout will connect a new route from the new bridge to West Lake Boulevard.

“The two parties mutually agreed to finish the work that’s out there today and complete the future work under a separate contract,” said Kraatz.

The entire project includes the construction of a third roundabout that will replace Tahoe City’s busiest intersection where the original junction between SR-89 and SR-28 currently stands and a rebuild of the 88-year-old Fanny Bridge with new sidewalks and bike lanes on each side.

Kraatz said the conversion of the signal intersection into a roundabout and the new bridge may not be completed until 2021.

“We’ll have to go through a whole new process of advertising and solicit for a new contractor,” Kraatz said.

Current Construction

Starting this week a section of the bike trail just south of the Tahoe City Transit Center that runs parallel to West Lake Boulevard. will be closed. Traffic on the trail will be directed west toward the new bridge. There, trail users will be able to pass under the new bridge and back onto West Lake Boulevard.

Construction will continue with possible lane closures from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun.