Tahoe Donner Giving Fund to host annual silent auction

Since its inception in late 2014, the Tahoe Donner Giving Fund has distributed more than $90,000 in grants and scholarships.

On Wednesday, July 11, the homeowner's association will return with one of its main fundraising events, the fourth annual Dinner & Silent Auction.

Funds raised from the evening will go toward local nonprofits, according to a release from Tahoe Donner, and scholarships to local high school graduates.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Pavilion Tent at The Lodge Restaurant & Pub. Ph.D Graham M. Kent will deliver a presentation on the evening's topic of wildfires. Kent is the founder of AlertTahoe, a system of cameras streaming real-time images to firefighters, other emergency personnel, and the public. He is also the Director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory and a professor in the Department of Geological Sciences and Engineering at UNR.

Tickets to the evening cost $100 per person and include dinner, wine, and a chance to bid on silent auction items including travel packages, art, dining, sporting goods and other activities.

To purchase tickets visit July11Dinner.brownpapertickets.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.