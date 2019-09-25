Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team to begin fall prescribed fire program

The Lake Tahoe Basin Fall Prescribed Fire Program is tentatively scheduled to start operations at the beginning of October.

Courtesy of Lisa Herron, USDA Forest Service

The Lake Tahoe Basin Fall Prescribed Fire Program was scheduled to begin earlier this week at Burton Creek State Park near Tahoe City, but conditions weren’t ideal to begin fire operations.

The next planned prescribed burn at the state park is tentatively scheduled for the start of next month, according to California State Parks, which, under the management of the Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team, also has a scheduled burn operation in the coming weeks at D.L Bliss State Park near Tahoma.

“Above 6,000 feet at Lake Tahoe, the forest fuel moisture and weather conditions may allow for burning in late September,” said Rich Adams, California State Parks Forester II, in a news release. “In addition to the environmental conditions, current wildfire activity and availability of standby firefighters are always part of the decision to initiate prescribed burning.”

Roughly 19 acres at Burton Creek State Park are scheduled to be treated by an understory burn, which is a low intensity prescribed fire that takes place on the ground. Understory burning, according to the U.S. Forest Service, uses a controlled application of fire to remove excess vegetation under specific environmental conditions that allow fire to be confined to a predetermined area.

“It’s so much better to have planned fires than it is to have unplanned fires.”— Lisa Herron, U.S. Forest Service

The duration of ignition and smoke production at Burton Creek is estimated to last for a week once crews get underway. Areas possibly affected by smoke from the prescribed fire include Tahoe City, Highlands, Lake Forest, and portions of California State Route 28.

At D.L. Bliss State Park roughly 65 acres are scheduled for treatment. Managers will again use understory burning, which is scheduled to last for roughly a week. Areas that could be affected by smoke include Rubicon Bay and California State Route 89.

Fall and winter’s cooler temperatures, according to the forest service, are ideal for conducting prescribed fire operations. Each operation follows a specialized prescribed fire burn plan, which considers temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke. All of this information is used to decide when and where to burn.

“Fall is a great time to start these prescribed fires because typically the weather is cooler, there is precipitation, more humidity, and so it usually works out that we can burn,” said U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit Public Affairs Specialist Lisa Herron. “It’s so much better to have planned fires than it is to have unplanned fires.”

Before prescribed fire operations are conducted, agencies post road signs around areas affected by prescribed fire, send email notifications, and update the local fire information line maintained by the forest service at 530-543-2816. The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team gives as much advance notice as possible before burning, but the agency said some operations may be conducted on short notice if there is a small window of opportunity available for fire operations. Smoke from prescribed fire operations may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions.

“Prescribed fire is an important part of restoring forest resilience,” USFS Forest Supervisor, Jeff Marsolais said in a news release. “We recognize smoke can be an impact to some community members once fire is on the ground, but the importance of removing excess vegetation now, before a catastrophic fire, cannot be understated.”

The forest service urges residents and visitor to keep in mind that residential burning on private property in the Tahoe Basin is currently suspended. For information about private land fire restrictions in California, which are regulated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, visit calfire.ca.gov. For information about private land fire restrictions in Nevada, which are regulated by North Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, visit tahoefire.org/ or nltfpd.net/.

To learn more about the benefits prescribed fire, visit https://tahoe.livingwithfire.info/get-informed/understanding-fire/.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.