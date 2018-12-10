Tahoe Fit, new fitness studio, to open in Tahoe City

A new fitness studio, Tahoe Fit, is set to open in Tahoe City this month, offering boot camp and barre style classes.

Located in downtown Tahoe City, the studio will host a grand opening party featuring celebratory bubbly and snacks on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tahoe Fit will officially open for classes on Monday, Dec. 17.

The studio is the brainchild of local fitness instructor Katie Martin, whose upbeat teaching style has garnered a legion of faithful followers at Tahoe Body Loft, Tahoe City, and Performance Training Center in Truckee.

"I want people to come in for a workout and leave feeling happier, stronger and more confident," Martin said. "Our main focus is on functional training, so people stay strong for all the things they love in Tahoe."

Featuring motivating, high-energy playlists, Martin's group fitness classes offer equal opportunities for a wide range of fitness levels and ages. The 1,000-square-foot studio's classes utilize equipment ranging from battle ropes and TRX suspension trainers to dumbbells and BOSU balls.

Visit BeTahoeFit.com for class times and pricing.