Tahoe Fund issues call for 2021 projects: Financial support awarded to projects providing solutions to environmental challenges

When she joined the Tahoe Fund as one of its founding board members over 10 years ago, Cory Ritchie was all in on the concept of creating a nonprofit designed specifically to raise money and help get specific, impactful projects done at Lake Tahoe. Fast forward 10 years and the group has made an indelible mark in the region. By generating support from private donors, the Tahoe Fund has leveraged over $3 million in private funds to secure over $50 million in public funds for more than 40 environmental projects.

As the Tahoe Fund 2021 Request for Projects process kicks off, Ritchie, now Vice Chair, offers a tip for organizations planning to submit funding requests: “We look for impact and projects that meet multiple goals.”

The Tahoe Fund’s annual call for projects results in funding for projects designed to restore Lake Tahoe’s famed clarity, create healthier forests, improve transportation, create more sustainable recreation, and inspire greater stewardship in the region. Since 2010, the Tahoe Fund has collaborated with organizations to develop Signature and Premier Projects with fundraising goals of $5,000 to $1,000,000 that align with its mission. Organizations can submit projects for consideration by Jan. 29, 2021.

“Given the context of wildfire in the west — even before the severity of the 2020 wildfire — our board identified forest health as our top priority,” said Ritchie. “We’d really like to move the needle and increase the pace and scale of the work that needs to be done.”

Eligible projects must demonstrate the benefit to the Tahoe Basin, an alignment with a specific goal area, and a general timeline and budget range. Projects should appeal to the private community and must comply with all applicable federal, state and local statutes and regulations. They should also contribute to the attainment of one or more TRPA thresholds and must have completed the environmental review process and been granted approval.

All submissions will be reviewed by the Tahoe Fund Board, which is tasked with developing the Tahoe Fund’s Signature and Premier Projects Portfolio. Select projects will be invited to provide further details. The Tahoe Fund Board will review proposals on a rolling basis.

Project submissions for early-stage grants through the Environmental Venture Trust or Smartest Forest Fund can also be submitted. These projects should demonstrate how an early investment will be leveraged to secure significantly more funding in the future from public and/or private sources. They should also bring innovative solutions to Tahoe’s environmental challenges.

“We get really excited about projects that simultaneously improve the user experience, improve safety and better protect the environment,” continued Ritchie.

Project guidelines and the request for projects submission form can be found online at http://www.tahoefund.org/our-projects/submit-a-project/.

About Tahoe Fund

The Tahoe Fund was founded in 2010 to work with the private community to support environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, enhance outdoor recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region. Through the generous support of private donors, the Tahoe Fund has leveraged more than $3 million in private funds to secure more than $50 million in public funds for more than 40 environmental projects. The projects include new sections of the Lake

Tahoe Bikeway, restoration of watersheds, removal of aquatic invasive species, forest health projects, public beach improvements, and stewardship programs.