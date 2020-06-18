Tahoe Honey Company receives use permit for cannabis delivery in Truckee

Truckee Planning Commission gave its OK for another cannabis delivery service to begin operations, unanimously approving of a use permit for Tahoe Honey Company Cannabis Delivery Services.

“Our company took part in the Town of Truckee’s extensive public forums that were held regarding the creation and adoption of the current cannabis ordinance,” said Tahoe Honey Company Owner Charles Willett at Tuesday’s meeting. “We take great pride in being a small, locally owned business that has the ability to foster positive growth for our community and positive impacts for those around us.”

Tahoe Honey Company was established in 2015 and shut down in January 2019 due to the state changing regulations and laws surrounding cannabis delivery. The business, which also received endorsement for a use permit from Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, will operate a 1,530-square-foot medicinal and recreational cannabis delivery service at 10939 Industrial Way.

The site borders the Pine Forest common area, industrial buildings, and a contractors yard. Other tenants on the site include Stewart’s Marine Service, Doctor’s Office for Pets, Tahoe Supply, and three residential units.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The decision by the Planning Commission marks the fourth time it has approved of a use permit for cannabis delivery service since the town adopted regulations in 2018. Of those, Winter Greens and Tahoe Harvest Cannabis Delivery Service, which operates across the street from Tahoe Honey at 10970 Industrial Way, are currently operating.

Tahoe Herbal Care, which attempted to operate out of a suite in Donner Lake Village, was approved of by the Planning Commission in December 2018, and later appealed. The owners then withdrew their application due to regulations within the homeowners association.

Tahoe Honey Company will deliver from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, during summer, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, during winter. The business, according to Willett, will start off with one employee with plans to hire additional staff in the future. Willett also anticipates the company will start by making roughly three to six vehicle trips for delivery per day.

Retail sales of marijuana will not be allowed on site. Truckee also requires compliance with California’s licensing framework along with state and local licenses being secured before the operator is allowed to open.

For more information on Tahoe Honey Company, visit http://www.tahoehoneycompany.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.