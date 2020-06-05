Tahoe Leadership Program slated to begin in summer

This June, the Tahoe Resident Leadership Program, part of Tahoe Forest Church, will kick off its inaugural year.

The program was built for young adults, ages 18-25, and focuses on leadership development, real-world work, service learning, and spiritual development.

“We believe we have an obligation to pour into the next generation of leaders, whether they are going into ministry work, opening a business, or headed into any career,” said Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton “As a church that is centered on service, teaching and learning, this program is a natural development for our community. The immersive experience of this residency leadership program will be transformative for any young adult fortunate enough to participate.”

Located in Truckee, the program will become a core part of the Tahoe Forest Church community and Tahoe region. The program offers an 11-month option; a semester-based, five-month option; and a local off-campus option.

“We wanted to provide choices for participants who might be at different places in their lives,” said Ryan Aldrich, director of the program, “Whether you are a college graduate or current collegiate student looking for a semester away from college to gain important experience, or a high school senior looking for a gap year before college, there are different on-ramps for students to choose from. We know there are many traditional colleges and universities considering online courses for the fall, which has some students reconsidering their plans. These students are alternatively considering delaying their return to college and searching for opportunities that they can add to their resume, earn some money, and more importantly, grow as a person.”

A number of local high school graduates from Truckee High School are participating in the first cohort of the program. Connor Vaughan, Nick Rae, and Evan Fiddyment, all graduates of Truckee High are joining Jacob Johnson from Southern California,

“I am really looking forward to growing more as a person and a leader this year,” said Rae. “I am also eager to grow in my photography and creative arts skills this year so I can be better prepared for a career in travel photography.”

Participants can expect at the completion of the program to have grown in their spiritual maturity, increased their self-reliance and leadership skills, developed stronger purpose and direction, and feel more prepared for real-world work.

Visithttp://www.tahoeforestchurch.org/trlp/ for more information.