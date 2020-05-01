Tahoe League for Charity seeks nonprofits to support in 2020

The Tahoe League for Charity is now accepting applications from organizations for 2020. These grants are limited to nonprofit, non-religious affiliated organizations in the North Tahoe Truckee area. Grants are primarily focused on supporting community and environmental needs.

Applications can be in the form of two short paragraphs, one stating the purpose of your organization and the other stating your needs and the amount for which you are applying. Please limit your communication to this format.

Grant applications need to be post marked or emailed no later than July 1, 2020. The grants will be awarded at the September 14, 2020 Tahoe League for Charity meeting. Applications should be sent to: Sharon Filardo, Tahoe League for Charity, P.O. Box 463, Tahoe Vista, CA. 96148; or email spfilardo@aol.com

Source: Tahoe League for Charity