Tahoe Mountain Brewing nears grand opening at historic downtown site

After more than a year’s worth of work, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. is nearing opening day at its new location in downtown Truckee.

Located at the historic Kruger-White House, Tahoe Mountain Brewing will bring new food items to downtown along with its staple of beers. The brewing company also plans to branch out and begin making its own wines and ciders as Tahoe Mountain Cellars and Cidery.

“We love the building,” said owner Aaron Bigelow. “We love the fact that it’s Truckee’s only National Historic registered building. It’s a rare building that’s survived.”

The building was originally a mansion, and was built between 1873 and 1874 by W.H. Kruger.

Last year, Tahoe Mountain Brewing moved from its Truckee location on Industrial Way, selling much of its equipment to The Good Wolf Brewing Co. Tahoe Mountain Brewing did, however, retain some of its equipment and will continue to brew beer on Industrial Way along with making wine and cider there.

At its new location at 10292 Donner Pass Road, Tahoe Mountain Brewing plans to be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast will include a coffee bar, and lunch will have a menu featuring an array of sandwich options.

“The dinner part, we’ll have a nice sit down dinner,” said Bigelow. “We’re going to try to have as much amazing food on the menu as we can.”

The site, which has outdoor space for seating and live music, also includes the old carriage house, which Bigelow said will be used as a tasting room for wine and cider.

While a date for Tahoe Mountain Brewing’s grand opening has yet to be confirmed, Bigelow said he plans to have the brewery and restaurant opened in roughly six weeks.

For more information, visit http://www.tahoebrewing.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.