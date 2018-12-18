Tahoe Mountain Club set to close in February

The Tahoe Mountain Club has informed its members that on Feb. 8 it will be closing all facilities, as the owner no longer has the finances to keep the club up and running.

"They can't keep putting more funds in right now," said Glen Clement, the club's general manager.

According to an email Clement sent to club members, the owner has contributed $14 million over the past eight years in an attempt to make the club viable and is no longer in a position to keep contributing funds.

This comes after East and West Partners, a real estate development company which previously owned the club, filed for bankruptcy in 2010.

