Tahoe National Forest offers virtual services

NEVADA CITY — The Tahoe National Forest is closing offices and implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” Eli Ilano, Tahoe National Forest Supervisor, said in a news release. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

Many services traditionally offered in public offices are available online:

California Campfire Permits: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/permits/campfire-permit/

California Residential Burn Permit: https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/

Annual or Lifetime Federal Recreation Pass, including all Senior Passes: https://store.usgs.gov/recreational-passes

Forest Maps: https://store.usgs.gov/filter-products?categories=%5B216%5D&page=1

Exclusive Tahoe National Forest merchandise offered through our partner organization the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association: https://esiaonline.org/shop-online

For additional questions, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe/. To email the Tahoe National Forest, please use the ‘Contact Us’ function on our website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/contactus/tahoe/about-forest/contactus. Contact local Tahoe National Office with specific questions, please use the updated telephone numbers below:

Truckee Ranger District Office: 530-536-0417

Sierraville Ranger District Office: 530-430-7093

Visitors to our National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.