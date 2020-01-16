Tahoe National Forest to hold meetings on natural fire

The Tahoe National Forest will be hosting several public information meetings this month to discuss a proposed amendment to the Tahoe National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan. Presentations and discussions at the public meeting will cover:

The historic and present role of natural fire within the Tahoe National Forest; details of the proposed amendment that would expand opportunities to use naturally ignited, lightning-caused wildfires (natural fire) to achieve multiple resource benefits; and the process for amending the Tahoe National Forest Land and Resources Management Plan.

The Tahoe National Forest is initiating scoping for a proposed amendment to the Tahoe National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan that would expand opportunities for using natural fire to achieve multiple resource benefits, including enhancing forest resilience; reducing the risk for large, damaging wildfires; stabilizing carbon storage; improving watershed health and function; and protecting public health and safety.

The meetings will occur at the following:

• 5 – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21: Truckee Ranger District, 10811 Stockrest Springs Road, Truckee

• 5 – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23: Supervisor’s Office, Nevada City, 631 Coyote St., Nevada City

• 5 – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28: American River Ranger District, 22830 Foresthill Road, Foresthill

• 1 – 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29: Yuba River Ranger District, 15924 Highway 49, Camptonville

• 5 – 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30: Sierraville Ranger District, 317 S. Lincoln St., Sierraville

For questions and comments, please contact Joe Flannery, Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer at 530-478-6205 or joseph.flannery@usda.gov.