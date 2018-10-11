Tahoe Regional Planning Association’s Shoreline Plan nears approval

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is one step closer to approving the Shoreline Plan and development rights initiative, a process that began in 2015.

On Wednesday the Advisory Planning Commission recommended to the Governing Board that the plan be adopted. The board is expected to vote on the initiatives on Oct. 24.

The proposed Shoreline Plan puts a cap on shoreline development imposing a limited number of new shoreline structures such as piers, buoys and public boat ramps. With the new regulations, new shoreline programs will be put in place aimed at addressing the environmental effects of shoreline activity and will be paid for through fees on moorings, boat stickers and boat rental concessions.

"The agency would allocate a portion of the fees collected from the proposed Shoreline Plan to an education and outreach program to improve the safety of boaters and other recreationists," according to a staff report.

The plan implements a 200-foot no-wake zone around piers, buoy and other structures and a 100-foot no-wake zone around swimmers and non-motorized vehicles.

Also included in the plan is funding for the Lake Tahoe Water Trail organization to improve paddler access and safety. The plan prohibits vessels that emit exhaust directly to the air, as well as those that generate more noise than TRPA standards to operate on Lake Tahoe.

"The overarching goal of the Shoreline Plan is to enhance the recreational experience along Lake Tahoe's shores while protecting the environment and responsibly planning for the future," according to the agency's website.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.