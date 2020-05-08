Tahoe Silicon Mountain to host virtual May meeting

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will host its May Mountain Minds Monday meeting on May 11, via live stream using the Tahoe Silicon Mountain YouTube Channel.

Please join us on Monday, May 11, at 5 p.m. on line at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM

The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event. Livestream for this event starts at 5:00 PM on bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. Or log into YouTube and search for Tahoe Silicon Mountain.

You can find us at TahoeSiliconMountain.com or sign up for email meeting announcements here: http://bit.ly/TSMEmail

Support Local Journalism Donate



Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain