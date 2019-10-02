Tahoe Truckee Airport District to help purchase land for affordable housing in Tahoe City

The Truckee Tahoe Airport has agreed to help Placer County purchase 11.4 acres in Tahoe City that will likely be developed into affordable housing.

“I think closing it is the right thing to do because this property should go to housing,” said board President Rick Stephens, adding “we got a lot of work to do before this gets done.”

In August 2018, Placer County agreed to purchase the property from R.T. Nahas company for $3.6 million. To help fund the purchase, the county reached out for community support, including to the Tahoe Truckee Airport District, which agreed to commit $500,000 toward the purchase. Other funding sources included over $1 million from the county’s housing trust fund and $1 million from Transient Occupancy Taxes.

The county has until Nov. 26 to close the deal.

“It takes a village to get housing done here,” said Emily Setzer, senior management analyst at Placer County. She said she is unclear of the exact amount of money allocated to the project so far “but the county is confident that the rest of the money will be there.”

While the board has received public comment in favor of the partnership, board member Lisa Wallace said they’ve received more comments opposed to it.

“Speaking as one board member I remain eager to partner with Placer County on the project,” she said. “I do acknowledge there’s some issues to be worked out with the property. There are going to be many opportunities if it becomes appropriate to not participate.”

While the project is in early stages of planning, the initial concept proposed a total of 206 units, including 192 apartments of various sizes and 14 single-family homes. The 14 homes could have the potential for secondary dwelling units that could provide additional revenue for homebuyers to offset their mortgage payments.

“A couple months ago we hit the reset button and have been working to find options on the project that hopefully will be better accepted by the community,” said Setzer.

The property, located at 3205 and 3225 North Lake Blvd. in the Dollar Hill area, sits on a Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit route, with easy access to the Dollar Creek Trail.

According to a county staff report, the Nahas property “presents an excellent site for potential housing development,” as the property had already been approved for a similar project in 2003 and is designated by the county as a preferred affordable housing area.

