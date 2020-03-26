Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit announces service reduction

TAHOE CITY —Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit will be implementing service reductions beginning this week to the following canceled routes:

5:45 a.m. run between Lake Forest and Crystal Bay

5:42 a.m. run between Incline and Truckee (6 a.m. Crystal Bay to Northstar)

Regional night service will be reduced to spring operating schedules with service ending at 9-10 p.m., depending on the route.

These changes are being made in the interest of public health and safety to limit the use of public transit for essential travel only such as work, health care and nutrition. Learn more about the county’s travel policy here: https://www.placer.ca.gov/6446/About-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19

For updated schedule information visit: http://www.TahoeTruckeeTransit.com

Source: Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit