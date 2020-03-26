Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit announces service reduction
TAHOE CITY —Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit will be implementing service reductions beginning this week to the following canceled routes:
5:45 a.m. run between Lake Forest and Crystal Bay
5:42 a.m. run between Incline and Truckee (6 a.m. Crystal Bay to Northstar)
Regional night service will be reduced to spring operating schedules with service ending at 9-10 p.m., depending on the route.
Support Local Journalism
These changes are being made in the interest of public health and safety to limit the use of public transit for essential travel only such as work, health care and nutrition. Learn more about the county’s travel policy here: https://www.placer.ca.gov/6446/About-Novel-Coronavirus-COVID-19
For updated schedule information visit: http://www.TahoeTruckeeTransit.com
Source: Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.