Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit announces service reductions, new precautions and safety measures

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit will implement further service reductions to bus service in order to minimize crowding, maximize social distancing, meet ridership demands and serve only essential travel needs.

The following are TART’s affected services:

Truckee night service has been temporarily suspended.

Truckee local service hours will be temporarily reduced from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Regional night service will be temporarily suspended.

Highway 267 service hours will be temporarily reduced from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

These service reductions have been identified through an analysis of ridership patterns. It remains critical that customers use TART for essential travel only and follow social distancing practices.

Along with continuing to evaluate ridership and service needs, TART is committed to ensuring the health and safety of its bus operators and passengers. TART is urging customers to take precautions before riding public transit to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to follow these simple measures to ensure public and employee health and safety:

Passengers are directed to enter buses through the rear door when possible. The front door will remain available to all riders using mobility devices that require use of a ramp.

Passengers are directed to sit at least 6 feet away from other passengers. TART seating capacity has been reduced to account for this.

Passengers are urged to use public transit for essential activities only.

Passengers are urged to wear face coverings.

In an effort to further reduce the spread of COVID-19, TART continues to employ enhanced cleaning practices.

For up-to-date schedule information, passengers are encouraged to visit TahoeTruckeeTransit.com and, for real-time bus arrival information, to download the NextBus app.

Learn more about COVID-19 in Placer County at placer.ca.gov/coronavirus.

Source: Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit