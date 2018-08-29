Tahoe Truckee area ski resorts prep for opening days

Less than three months remain until local ski resorts start spinning their chairs for the winter season.

Both Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Northstar California aim to open on Friday, Nov. 16, weather permitting.

Boreal Mountain Resort is looking to open as soon as temperatures are low enough to make snow, with a projected opening date on Oct. 31.

Though last season saw significantly less snow than the 2016-17 season, heavy snow in March provided enough snowpack to keep Northstar open until April 15, Boreal until April 22 and Squaw Valley through Memorial Day.

In July, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a winter weather forecast for the upcoming winter season. The report predicts a 70 percent chance of an El Nino this season, meaning a warmer than average winter across the United States.

The region encompassing Lake Tahoe will likely see below average to equal chances of precipitation from October to December, the report states, while the entire country is expected to see warmer than average temperatures throughout the rest of the season.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierasun.com.